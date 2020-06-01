Libyan premier, French FM discuss Haftar attacks

By Hamdi Yildiz

TRIPOLI (AA) – Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj spoke over the phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed the latest developments in his country.

In an official statement, the Libyan government said the two stressed that attacks by the militia loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar on capital Tripoli must stop.

Haftar's militia struck Tripoli with rockets on Sunday, killing five civilians.

Libya’s internationally recognized government, also known as the Government of National Accord, has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas