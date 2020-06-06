Libyan premier meets military officials

By Alaa Mohamed Aboueleinin Aly and Hamdi Yildiz

TRIPOLI (AA) – Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj discussed security measures and possible threats in recently liberated areas with military officials Sunday.

Saraj met Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Sharif, chief of staff of the army and military zone commandos, the government said in a statement.

They discussed issues including possible threats, the recent situation in the region and development of the coordinating mechanism between military zones.

The Libyan army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's forces.

The army also liberated the Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte on Saturday.

The move came one day after it liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna — the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar