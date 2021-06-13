Libya’s Presidential Council head emphasizes importance of strengthening relations with Turkey

By Zeynep Tufekci Gulay

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, emphasized early Sunday the importance of strengthening relations with Turkey.

Al-Menfi also underscored the importance of improving relations and cooperation with Ankara in a meeting with a Turkish delegation, according to a statement by his office.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said Ankara supports the unity and stability of Libya, said the statement.

The delegation led by Cavusoglu visited Libya on Saturday and held talks with high-level officials.

*Writing by Busra Nur Cakmak