By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain defeated on Sunday Nice 3-0 in an away game to record their second victory in the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season.

Kylian Mbappe scored in his returning game after missing three matches after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos also scored, and contributed to the win.

So far both PSG and Nice have collected six points in four matches in the French football league.