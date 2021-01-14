Lillard’s season-high 40 helps Blazers win over Kings

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Damian Lillard scored season-high 40 points to lead Portland Trail Blazers to a 132-126 win over Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic made a double-double, while Lillard also became the first player in NBA history with 40+ points, 13+ assists, and no turnovers.

McCollum produced 28 points and 10 assists, while Nurkic played with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to add 16 points in the win at Golden 1 Center.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox was the highest scorer of his team with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Buddy Hield helped his team with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists.

– Results:

Charlotte Hornets – Dallas Mavericks: 93-104

Detroit Pistons – Milwaukee Bucks: 101-110

New York Knicks – Brooklyn Nets: 109-116

Minnesota Timberwolves – Memphis Grizzlies: 107-118

Oklahoma City Thunder – Los Angeles Lakers: 99-128

Los Angeles Clippers – New Orleans Pelicans: 111-106

Sacramento Kings – Portland Trail Blazers: 126-132