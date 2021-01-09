Lille beat Nimes 1-0 as Turkish forward Burak scores

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Lille narrowly beat Nimes 1-0 in a French league match Saturday as Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz scored the only goal.

Yilmaz finished in the Nimes area in minute 29, scoring the sole goal at Stade des Costieres.

Third-place Lille boosted their points to 39 in the Ligue 1 Uber Eats standings as "Les Dogues," or The Great Danes, are in the title race.

Nimes have 12 points in 19 matches and are dead last in the standings as 20 clubs are competing in the French top-tier division.

Meanwhile, Lille's Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and was forced to miss the match against Nimes.

The 2021 Ligue 1 Uber Eats title race has been narrow and relentless as three clubs are running neck-and-neck in the standings.

Leaders Olympique Lyon have bagged 40 points.

Second-place 2020 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a precious 3-0 win against Brest on Saturday as Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia scored for Paris.

The 2020 French champions also currently have 39 points.