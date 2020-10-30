Lille draw 2-2 with Celtic in Europa League

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – French side Lille held Scottish Premiership club Celtic to a 2-2 draw in a UEFA Europa League Group H match Thursday.

Norwegian midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi scored twice for Celtic as the first half ended 2-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France.

But Turkish defender Zeki Celik scored to narrow the gap in the 67th minute as French midfielder Nanitamo Ikone managed to equalize in the 75th minute, making it 2-2.

Turkish internationals Celik and Yusuf Yazici were in Lille’s starting lineup as Burak Yilmaz came off the bench in the 64th minute.

In the other match in the group, Milan defeated Sparta Prague 3-0 at the Stadio San Siro.

Lille slipped to second spot with four points while Milan jumped to first spot with six.

– Tottenham lose to Royal Antwerp

English Premier League side Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Belgium's Royal Antwerp FC.

The home side found a goal with Israeli midfielder Lior Refaelov in the 29th minute at Antwerp's Bosuilstadion.

With the result, Antwerp tasted a second victory in Group J.

– Results

Group A:

CFR Cluj (ROM) – BSC Young Boys (SUI): 1-1

Roma (ITA – CSKA Sofia (BUL): 0-0

Group B:

Arsenal (ENG) – Dundalk (IRL): 3-0

Rapid Wien (AUT) – Molde (NOR): 0-1

Group C:

Slavia Prague (CZE) – Bayer Leverkusen (GER): 1-0

Nice (FRA) – Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR): 1-0

Group D:

Benfica (POR) – Standard Liege (BEL) : 3-0

Rangers (SCO) – Lech Poznan (POL): 1-0

Group E:

Omonia (SOUTHERN CYP) – PSV Eindhoven (NED): 1-2

PAOK (GRE) – Granada (ESP): 0-0

Group F:

Real Sociedad (ESP) – Napoli (ITA): 0-1

AZ Alkmaar (NED) – Rijeka (CRO): 4-1

Group G:

Zorya (UKR) – Braga (POR): 1-2

AEK (GRE) – Leicester City (ENG): 1-2

Group H:

Milan (ITA) – Sparta Prague (CZE): 3-0

Lille (FRA) – Celtic (SCO): 2-2

Group I:

Demir Grup Sivasspor (TUR) – Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR): 1-2

Qarabag (AZE) – Villarreal (ESP): 1-3

Group J:

Antwerp (BEL) – Tottenham (ENG): 1-0

LASK (AUS) – Ludogorets (BUL): 4-3

Group K:

Feyenoord (NED) – Wolfsberger (AUS): 1-4

CSKA Moskova (RUS) – Dinamo Zagreb (CRO): 0-0

Group L:

FK Crvena zvezda (SRB) – Slovan Liberec (SLO): 5-1

Gent (BEL) – Hoffenheim (GER): 1-4