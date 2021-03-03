Lille topple Olympique Marseille with late goals

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Lille earned a 2-0 home win over Olympique Marseille in a French league match Wednesday thanks to two consecutive late goals by Canadian forward Jonathan David.

David had a huge impact on the victory, scoring in the 90th and 92nd minutes to give his team three points.

Lille top France's top-tier division Ligue 1 Uber Eats with 62 points in 28 matches.

Marseille have 39 points.

Title contenders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won against Bordeaux 1-0 as Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia scored the winning goal in the first half.

Second-place PSG racked up 60 points to pursue Lille in the league table.

Bordeaux occupy 15th place in the standings with 33 points.