Lille's Yazici nets 7 goals in one Europa League season

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Lille’s Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici scored his seventh goal in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League (UEL) Thursday to have the most UEL goals among all Turkish players in a single season.

The achievement came as Dutch football powerhouse Ajax Amsterdam earned a 2-1 win to knock the French club out of the Europa League.

Yazici scored the equalizer from a penalty kick in the 78th minute to reach seven goals in the 2020-21 Europa League campaign.

In the Europa League group phase, the 24-year-old scored a hat-trick twice against Czech club Sparta Prague and Italy's AC Milan.

Yazici is an integral player for Lille as he also scored seven goals in 22 French Ligue 1 matches this season.

The Turkish international is a versatile player in the offense as he can play as a second striker, attacking midfielder or right winger on the pitch.

Before his move to Lille in 2019, Yazici played for Turkish team Trabzonspor.