Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's World Cup qualifiers match against Latvia in Istanbul will be played with 15% fans in the stadium, the Turkish Football Federation announced Sunday.

All health protocols determined by UEFA and Turkish authorities will be followed with fans requiring the country's coronavirus contact tracing HES code to enter the stadium, it added.

The Group G game between Turkey and Latvia will take place on Tuesday in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium which has around 75,000 capacity.