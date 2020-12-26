Lions jump to top of table after win over Trabzonspor

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor with a 2-0 score on Saturday to jump to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Arda Turan scored the opener for Galatasaray at the near end of the first half, making it 1-0 at Trabzonspor's Medical Park stadium.

The Lions doubled the lead as Ogulcan Caglayan scored the goal from close range in minute 55 and the game ended with a 2-0 score.

The visiting side are currently atop the league with 29 points, while Trabzonspor are in the ninth spot with 20.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne was not included in the squad because a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

– Week 15

Saturday:

Goztepe – Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1

Trabzonspor – Galatasaray: 0-2

Sunday:

Gaziantep FK – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Yeni Malatyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Yukatel Denizlispor – MKE Ankaragucu

Medipol Basaksehir – Kasimpasa

Monday:

Genclerbirligi – Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Caykur Rizespor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Atakas Hatayspor

Besiktas – Demir Grup Sivasspor