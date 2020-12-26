Lions jump to top of table after win over Trabzonspor

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor with a 2-0 score on Saturday to jump to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.
Arda Turan scored the opener for Galatasaray at the near end of the first half, making it 1-0 at Trabzonspor's Medical Park stadium.
The Lions doubled the lead as Ogulcan Caglayan scored the goal from close range in minute 55 and the game ended with a 2-0 score.
The visiting side are currently atop the league with 29 points, while Trabzonspor are in the ninth spot with 20.
Meanwhile, Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne was not included in the squad because a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
– Week 15
Saturday:
Goztepe – Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1
Trabzonspor – Galatasaray: 0-2
Sunday:
Gaziantep FK – Aytemiz Alanyaspor
Yeni Malatyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor
Yukatel Denizlispor – MKE Ankaragucu
Medipol Basaksehir – Kasimpasa
Monday:
Genclerbirligi – Hes Kablo Kayserispor
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Caykur Rizespor
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Atakas Hatayspor
Besiktas – Demir Grup Sivasspor