Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1, win all three games

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Monday evening at home in match day three of the English Premier League.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scored the opener in the 25th minute, while Liverpool equalized the game with Sadio Mane's shot only three minutes later.

The Reds took the lead six minutes after, when full back Andrew Robertson scored in the 34th minute.

In the 88th minute, Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota finished from close-range to seal the deal for his team at the Anfield Stadium.

The Reds jumped to the second spot with nine points in three games, while Arsenal are at fifth place with six points.