Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool had to come from behind Saturday to beat West Ham United 2-1 in a Premier League match.

Pablo Fornals gave visiting West Ham an early lead in minute 10 at Anfield Road.

Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to equalize the match three minutes before the end of the first half.

Diogo Jota's goal in minute 85 completed Liverpool's comeback win.

The win for the Reds equaled the club record for the longest unbeaten run at home, with 63.

Liverpool have 16 points while West Ham United remains at 8 points in the Premier League.