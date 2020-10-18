Liverpool defender van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will undergo an operation on his knee, the English Premier League club said on Sunday.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton," the club said in a statement.

The Dutch center back "damaged knee ligaments" after colliding with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 29-year-old will start a rehabilitation program after his surgery.

His return to the game is uncertain.

Liverpool signed van Dijk from Southampton for £75 million ($97 million) transfer fee in 2018.

Before his move to Southampton in 2015, he had played for Scottish powerhouse Celtic.

Van Dijk scored 13 goals in 130 appearances for Liverpool.

He is also the captain of the Dutch national team.

One of the most important defenders in the globe, van Dijk helped Liverpool win the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup trophy as well as the 2020 English Premier League title.

In 2019, he was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.