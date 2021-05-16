Liverpool goalie scores winner, Reds beat WBA

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker on Sunday scored an injury time header against already relegated West Bromwich Albion (WBA) to bring a 2-1 win to his team in an English Premier League match.

The win made Liverpool keep their hopes alive for the fourth spot in the standings as the season will end in two match weeks.

The WBA have taken the lead in the 15th minute as Hal Robson-Kanu was the scorer.

Liverpool leveled in the 33rd minute. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored by a shot outside the area.

In the 95th minute, Alisson left his goal to look for a chance in the WBA's penalty area.

It is not typical for a goalie to score a goal but Alisson was at the right place to score a header right after his teammate whipped a corner kick.

Alisson was named the man of the match for his goal.

The victory was important for Liverpool as the Reds are competing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fifth-place Liverpool have 63 points in 36 games as they are only one point behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Only the best four clubs in the Premier League will be in the Champions League once the season will finish on May 23.

Chelsea will take on third-place Leicester City at home on May 18.

On May 19, Liverpool will visit Burnley in the next fixture.