Liverpool held to goalless draw at Newcastle

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool dropped points for the second successive Premier League game after they were held to a 0-0 draw Wednesday against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

They previously held a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at home and second-placed Manchester United will equal on points with the Reds if they beat Aston Villa on Friday.

Liverpool now have 33 points on the table while Newcastle United are in 14th place with 19 points.

Another Wednesday's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham has been postponed upon Fulham's request for the multiple coronavirus cases among the team.