Liverpool legend tests positive for COVID-19

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, his family said Friday.

''Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics,'' said the family in a statement carried by the club on its website.

"In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic," said the statement.

Dalglish, 69, self-isolated himself together with his family before his admission to the hospital.

"He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate," read the statement.