By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Liverpool picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City in a Premier League match Sunday.

An own-goal by Jonny Evans gave the Reds a 1-0 lead and Diogo Jota made the score 2-0 in the first half.

Roberto Firmino found the net in the second half and Liverpool sealed an easy win at home.

Liverpool currently sit in second place with 20 points while Leicester City are now in fourth spot with 18 points.