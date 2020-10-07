Los Angeles Lakers 1 win away from NBA title

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 late Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the 2020 NBA final series.

LeBron James posted a double with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added 22 points for the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also produced 15 points and Danny Green scored 10.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler added 22 points, while Tyler Herro scored 21.

Duncan Robinson also added 17 points for the losing side.

If they win the next game in the final series, the Lakers will seal their first NBA championship in a decade.