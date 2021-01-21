Lower division side shock Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey on Wednesday by third division side Alcoyano with a 2-1 score.

Eder Militao gave Real Madrid a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Jose Solbes scored the equalizer in the second half and the game went to extra time.

Alcoyano then shocked Real Madrid with a goal by Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal to move to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The home side finished the game with 10 men after Ramon Lopez Olivan was sent off in the 110th minute.