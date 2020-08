By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – French club Olympique Lyon defeated Germany’s Wolfsburg 3-1 Sunday to win their fifth consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League title.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir scored for Lyon at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

Alexandra Popp was the lone scorer for Wolfsburg.

With this victory, Lyon has lifted a record seven trophies in total.