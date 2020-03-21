Macron put to the test in unprecedented times

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – French President Emmanuel Macron faces a great leadership test Friday as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to claim lives, infect patients and undermine the economy.

The virus originated in China in December and invaded Europe at end of January, causing it to become the epicenter of the pandemic, with France caught in the middle.

With cases and deaths mounting, Macron closed schools March 9; this week he imposed a nationwide lockdown and urged the nation to stay home to contain the virus. Trips outdoors are allowed only for necessary tasks.

The president's addressed the nation Tuesday and hit the right tone.

"We are at war," with an invisible enemy, he said.

And public opinion approved. According to a survey by the Odoxa Institute, 65% of those who watched were convinced by the address, and 96% approved of containment measures.

With the mandate shuttering bars, restaurant, and cafes, France's lifeblood, Macron knows the economic effect will be tremendous. The sole businesses allowed to open are food stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores and post offices.

"We must continue to produce and keep the country going," he said this week, keenly aware that the economy is grinding to a halt. "We need farmers, people who process, who sell."

Macron drove home the point about social distancing. "Everything we can do without in terms of social contact, we do without it. I know the sacrifices it requires. But that does not mean to stop everything. We must ensure the continuity of the nation," he said.

The Odoxa Institute survey also revealed 85% of France wished containment measures had been put in place earlier.