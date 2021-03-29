Madagascar mourns former President Didier Ratsiraka

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – Madagascar on Monday observed a day of national mourning in honor of the country’s former president, Didier Ignace Ratsiraka, who passed away on Sunday.

Under a presidential decree, flags were flown at half-mast throughout the island nation, with all public recreation prohibited and all drinking establishments closed.

The body of the statesman was brought to Ambohitsaina Mausoleum at 3.45 p.m. local time (1545GMT).

Ratsiraka served as president of Madagascar from 1975 to 1993 and later from 1997 to 2002.

He succumbed to a heart attack after being hospitalized since March 22 for the flu, according to his relatives, as reported by Apanews.

“The Malagasy have lost an illustrious patriot,” President Andry Rajoelina said on Sunday, paying tribute to the late leader.