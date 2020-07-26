Madagascar opens new coronavirus treatment center

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – Madagascar has launched a new coronavirus treatment center amid rising infections and hospitals being overwhelmed, the president said on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Andre Rajoelina said the Mahamasina treatment center in the capital Antananarivo can accommodate 250 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

"In these difficult times, I call on the nation to show unity and solidarity in the fight against the epidemic,'' Rajoelina said.

According to the presidency, the center, where care will be provided primarily by army doctors and paramedics, has been equipped with oxygen concentrators as well as ventilators for patients with breathing difficulties.

Rajoelina vowed to beat the virus, and announced that 2,400 oxygen concentrators will soon arrive from abroad, and distributed to hospitals across the country.

The Indian Ocean island nation has recorded 8,866 virus cases so far, including 78 deaths and 5,576 recoveries, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Earlier this week, health professionals in the East African country said virus cases have been increasing rapidly, and hospitals have reached full capacity.

The president has been promoting Covid-Organics, a herbal drink to treat the virus.

A protocol has been established between the World Health Organization and Madagascar to push forward clinical trials, and find out if the tonic works against the disease.