Madagascar opens new treatment centers for COVID-19

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – Madagascar's President Andre Rajoelina on Friday launched new coronavirus treatment centers amid rising cases of the pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Rajoelina said the treatment center in the town of Ivato will provide appropriate care for people with severe coronavirus symptoms, such as respiratory distress.

The town of Ivato in the district of Ambositra is part of the Amoron'i Mania region.

The island country in the Indian Ocean, approximately 400 kilometers (248 miles) off the coast of East Africa has recorded 4,143 coronavirus cases so far, with 34 deaths and 2,183 recoveries, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last weekend, the Island nation imposed a fresh lockdown in the central Analamanga region due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The region includes the capital of Antananarivo and its surrounding metropolitan area.

The lockdown measures which started from July 6 will be effective for 15 days.

Rajoelina said 1,000 additional oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and health centers to combat the pandemic.

“Personal protective equipment will also be provided to healthcare workers, whose dedication I salute, and whose action will be compensated. Let us remain vigilant, “he said.

President said new treatment centers will be opened in at the Alarobia Professional Technical High School and the Mahamasina Sports Complex in the capital Antananarivo.

''We will spare no effort to protect the population from COVID-19 and thus limit deaths, “he added.