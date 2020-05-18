Madagascar opposes French project for nature reserve

By Ahmet Emin Donmez and Alaattin Dogru

ANKARA/DAKAR (AA) – Madagascar’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador Monday to protest a proposal by Paris to turn the Scattered Islands into a nature reserve.

Christophe Bouchard was summoned and the decision taken by France was condemned, according to a statement by the ministry.

The statement said the project is against international law and Madagascar will not accept such a decision.

The Scattered Islands have been at the center of a dispute between the two countries since the 1970s.

France declared sovereignty over the islands, located in the waters of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, due to its natural resources and location.

Madagascar claims that since the country declared its independence in 1960, the islands have been their land and that France has acted against international law.