Madrid court warns UEFA, FIFA not to harm Super League

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – A Madrid commercial court blocked FIFA, UEFA, La Liga and other football associations from trying to undermine the creation of the breakaway Super League in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday.

The case was brought to the court by the European Super League Company, the Spanish business in charge of the league that aspires to see Europe’s top football teams playing each other throughout the season.

The court ordered the established football associations to stop “announcing, threatening or preparing” disciplinary measures against the football clubs or players that joined the Super League.

The ruling also prohibited them from excluding those in the Super League “from any international or national football competitions in which they habitually participate,” which would include the World Cup or Champions League.

UEFA and FIFA have warned that anyone tied to the Super League could be barred from those major tournaments.

The Madrid court said its orders will remain in effect as long as the judicial process remains open.

Three of Spain’s top football clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, have signed up for the breakaway league.

The league was founded by 12 clubs, but its future is shaky after the UK’s Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly prepare to withdraw after fan outrage.

One of the masterminds behind the controversial league is Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid. He has been named its first chairman.

In an interview with Spanish TV, he said he is trying to “save football” from an impending “death.” Spain’s government has condemned the new league.