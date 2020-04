By Firat Tasdemir

ISTANBUL (AA) – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Istanbul, Turkey early Tuesday.

The quake occurred off the Black Sea coast of Arnavutkoy district at 2.56 a.m. local time (2356GMT), according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It had a depth of 7.03 kilometers (4.3 miles), according to officials.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Istanbul is located in an earthquake zone due to fault movements.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut