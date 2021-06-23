Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near Iran’s border with Turkey

By Hamdi Celikbas

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled the Iranian city of Khoy, Turkey’s disaster agency said early Wednesday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck 5.24 kilometers (3.25 miles) below the ground and 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from Ozalp district in Turkey’s eastern Van province.

It occurred at 2243 GMT, AFAD announced, while reporting no casualties so far.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone, and the country has seen many catastrophic earthquakes in the past.

*Writing by Merve Berker