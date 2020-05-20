Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

By Sabri Kesen and Mehmet Tosun

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region on Wednesday evening, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of the Marmaris district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla at 6.44 p.m. local time (1544GMT).

The tremors occurred 166.5 kilometers (103.4 miles) away from Marmaris.

The agency later added that a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the same region at 9.00 p.m. local time (1800GMT).

It said this time the tremors occurred 9.18 kilometers (5.7 miles) away from Marmaris.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut