By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocked eastern Turkey early Wednesday, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck Igdir province at 02.29 a.m. local time (1129GMT).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.47 kilometers (4 miles), said AFAD.