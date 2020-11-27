Magnitude 4.7 earthquake reported in eastern Turkey

By Volkan Kasik

MALATYA, Turkey (AA) – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was recorded in Turkey’s eastern Malatya province on Friday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 6.94 kilometers (4.3 miles) in the Puturge district at 11:27 a.m. local time (0827GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It was also felt in surrounding areas of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, and Adiyaman provinces.

Aydin Barus, governor of Malatya, said there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

“Gendarmerie and AFAD teams are out in the area and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he told Anadolu Agency.

* Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara