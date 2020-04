By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 4 earthquake jolted the Mediterranean region early Wednesday, according to Turkey’s disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of Yayladagi district in Turkey’s southernmost province of Hatay.

AFAD said the temblor occurred 27.4 kilometers (17 miles) below the surface.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas