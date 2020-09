By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Reihoku District in Japan’s Fukui Prefecture on Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency registered the quake around 9.10 a.m. local time (1210 GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

No tsunami alert was issued.

*Writing by Sena Guler