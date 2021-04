By Hamdi Celikbas

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the Aegean coast near Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province, the country's disaster agency said Tuesday.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the incident took place at 23.28 p.m. (GMT2028)

The quake occurred 2.51 kilometers (1.5 miles) below the surface and its epicenter was 19.6 kilometers (12.1 miles) away from Datca district.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas