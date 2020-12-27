Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

By Sefa Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the Turkish eastern province of Elazig on Sunday morning, said the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

“No unfavorable situation has been detected following the earthquake,” Elazig’s governor Erkaya Yirik said, adding: “Our teams are meticulously working in the field.”

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also said: “There is no negative situation so far. All of our teams are currently inspecting the area.”

“No loss of life or damage has been reported,” Soylu added, citing information from provincial authorities, and search and rescue teams.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara