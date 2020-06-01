Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Japan

By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO, Japan (AA) – A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan early Monday, the country's meteorological agency reported.

According to a statement, the epicenter of the quake was in the eastern part of Ibaraki, which is located northeast of the capital Tokyo, and took place 100 kilometers (62 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring prefectures, while the agency did not issue a tsunami alert.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas