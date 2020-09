By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Japan's Pacific Ocean coast off Honshu Island on Sunday, the country's meteorological agency reported.

The agency said the quake occurred around 1.13 a.m. local time (0400GMT) at a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

Nagano and Aichi states were also jolted by the earthquake

No tsunami alert was issued.