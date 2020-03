By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Ruydar District in Iran’s Hormozgan province early Monday.

The quake, which occurred at 01:34 a.m. local time (2204GMT), had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC).

There are no reports of casualties or damage so far.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut