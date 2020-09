By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO, Japan (AA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck off Japan’s Ogasawara Islands early Thursday, the country's meteorological agency reported.

The agency said the quake occurred around 12:21 a.m. local time on Hahajima Island at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Hahajima is one of the islands in the chain, which is located around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) south of Tokyo.

No tsunami alert was issued.