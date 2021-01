By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked Peru's Marcona District in Nazca province Wednesday, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.

The institute said the quake struck 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) northwest of Marcona at a depth of 42 kilometers (around 26 miles).

No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

