Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Nicaragua

By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the northwestern coast of Nicaragua late on Friday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the northwestern Jiquilillo coast at a depth of 51 kilometers (31 miles), according to the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (INETER).

There were no casualties reported in the earthquake, but it was felt strongly in the cities of Chinandega, Leon, and Managua.

A total of 12 people died in a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that took place in Nicaragua in 2000.