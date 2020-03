By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled Indonesia's Papua province Friday, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The earthquake struck 44.7 miles northwest of Jayapura district at a depth of 6.8 miles.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Severo, Sahalin and the Hawaiian Islands by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There are no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur