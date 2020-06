By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE (AA) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled Milford Sound in New Zealand’s South Island on Thursday.

GeoNet, the geological hazard monitoring system for New Zealand, said the quake’s epicenter was located 35 kilometers (21 miles) west of Milford Sound and occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

No casualties or material losses have been reported so far.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas