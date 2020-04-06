Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts eastern Indonesia

By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Indonesia's Maluku province early Monday, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The epicenter was located 122 kilometers (76 miles) northwest of Jailolo at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The agency did not issue a tsunami alert and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Thirty-six people were killed in magnitude 6.8 quake in Ambon, the capital city of Maluku, in September.

