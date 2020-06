By Ahmet Furkan Mercan

TOKYO (AA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Chiba prefecture in eastern Japan, the country’s meteorology agency said Thursday.

The agency said the quake occurred around 4:47 a.m. local time off the coast with its epicenter at a depth of 30 kilometers (18 miles) and was felt in neighboring cities.

No tsunami alert was issued.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas