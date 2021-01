By Muhammed Emin Canik

ANKARA (AA) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Argentina late Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said on its website that the epicenter of the quake was located southwest of the city of Pocito at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

No loss of life or damage was reported and no tsunami alert was announced.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur