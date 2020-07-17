Magnitude-6.9 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE, Australia (AA) – An magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit near Lae, Papua New Guinea, and a tsunami alert was issued Friday, according to Radio New Zealand.

The epicenter was located in Wau village near Lae, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tidal wave warning for Papua New Guinea shores.

The US Geological Research Center said the quake occurred 85 kilometers (52 miles) below the surface.

Officials are yet to make a statement on casualties and property damage.

