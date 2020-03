By Mahmut Atanur

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A magnitude 7.5 earthquake trembled off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey USGS

The earthquake struck 136 miles southeast of Severo town at a depth of 35.2 miles.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Severo, Sahalin and Hawaiian Islands by Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the quake.

There are as yet no reports of casualties or property damage.