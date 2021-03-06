Malawi receives first batch of coronavirus vaccine

By Mses Michael Phiri

LILONGWE, Malawi (AA) – Malawi received its first batch of 360,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the UN COVAX facility.

“The vaccines will be distributed to all the 28 districts across the country to first support frontline health and social workers,” said Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

She said the administration of the vaccines is expected to start on March 15.

Malawi already received 360,000 syringes from UNICEF and 3,625 safety boxes that will be used for vaccinations.

"After a year of discruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 32,000 Malawians infected with the virus and 1,000 lives lost, the path for recovery for the people of Malawi can finally begin," said UNICEF representative in Malawi Rudolf Shwenk.

Malawi has reported 32,283 infections and 1,058 deaths from the virus.

COVAX is an initiative to ensure access to the coronavirus vaccine is available to the world's most vulnerable.